I was saddened to read the Aug. 1 editorial “Swapping experts for loyalists” and the July 29 front-page article “In a foreign aid agency, a place for Trump loyalists” about the politicization of the Millennium Challenge Corporation by the Trump administration.

I was the resident country director of the Millennium Challenge Corporation in Cape Verde from 2005 to 2011. In my many years working in development, I have seldom worked with such competent and dedicated individuals. Millennium Challenge Corporation specialists’ support in such areas as financial accountability, monitoring and evaluation, procurement, environmental and social assessment, infrastructure, agriculture, and private-sector development was decisive in the success of our assistance. I hope The Post’s exposing the Trump administration interference at the Millennium Challenge Corporation can provoke Congress to protect one of our finest public service agencies.