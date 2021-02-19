“If he didn’t go to work that day, he would still be alive,” Erin Smith said of her 35-year-old husband and the trauma he suffered when D.C. police were called in to help Capitol Police officers trying to defend the building. Serena Liebengood also has no doubt, the lawyer for the family told us, that if not for the events of Jan. 6 and the harrowing days that followed, in which he worked without sleep, her 51-year-old husband would not have died.

Three days after the assault on the Capitol, Officer Liebengood, a member of the Capitol Police force since 2005, took his life. The following week, on the day after he was ordered back to duty after being injured Jan. 6, Officer Smith shot himself on his way to work. Their deaths followed that of Officer Sicknick, the circumstances of whose death remain unclear and under investigation. Initial reports that the 43-year-old died after being hit with a fire extinguisher were incorrect; Capitol police issued a news release saying the officer was “injured while physically engaging with protesters.”

What has never been unclear or disputed is that Officer Sicknick died while in the line of duty. The families of Officer Smith and Officer Liebengood believe — and we agree — that they did, too. Reporting by The Post’s Peter Hermann suggests that the horrors police faced that day — being attacked with bear spray, assaulted with metal poles, condemned as traitors — caused the two men to suffer from a post-traumatic stress disorder that resulted in their deaths. “He wasn’t the same Jeff that left on the 6th,” said his heartbroken widow as she recounted the nonchalant, if not negligent, treatment he received from the Police & Fire Clinic.

Legislation introduced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that would pay tribute to the Capitol Police and other law enforcement who protected the Capitol on Jan. 6 names Officers Smith and Liebengood along with Officer Sicknick and Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, whose quick thinking in diverting the mob likely saved many lives. Congress should, of course, give its approval, but more is needed. The deaths of Officers Smith and Liebengood should be recognized as occurring in the line of duty, and their families should receive the pension benefits that accompany that designation. “It is time,” said the attorney for Ms. Smith, “the District recognized that some of the greatest risks police officers face lead to silent injuries. Why do we say that one person is honored and another person is forgotten? They all faced the exact same circumstances.”

