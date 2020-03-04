He was asked why the United States is not taking more aggressive actions as have been taken by other countries — such as school closures and public-gathering curtailments. Mr. Azar’s reaction was: “At this point, we do not have sufficient spread in the United States that would indicate those measures.”

When asked how many Americans may get sick from the coronavirus, he refused to speculate, saying, “The risk to average Americans remains low.”

Mr. Azar is not treating the outbreak proactively. He is waiting for thousands of Americans to get sick. He may not have to wait long.

William Goldman, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

I would like to know what the presidential candidates are doing to protect themselves, their staff, their respective constituents and reporters from becoming infected by the coronavirus while on the campaign trail. It seems to me that the candidates could easily and inadvertently infect thousands of people who gather at campaign sites. Are the candidates making contingency plans in the event that large gatherings are prohibited in the future?

Ellen Ann Callahan, Swanton, Md.

In his Feb. 28 Friday Opinion commentary, “China can fight against the virus or the truth — not both,” Josh Rogin correctly pointed out that epidemic prevention is a matter of life and death. No one should tolerate Beijing’s political manipulation of the World Health Organization (WHO) at the expense of the health of people around the world. Excluding Taiwan’s 23 million citizens is simply immoral, unjust and dangerous.

Taiwan’s adequate and timely access to the most updated epidemic information from the WHO is urgent and critical. The WHO, however, has obstinately left Taiwan in the cold, resulting in a high rate of rejection to Taiwan’s applications to attend the WHO’s professional and technical meetings. With its leading health-care system, advanced medical skills and strong will to help, Taiwan was only parsimoniously allowed to “participate online,” and only once, at the WHO’s global research and innovation forum in mid-February.

Taiwan has been keeping a close relationship with the United States via exchange at all levels. Taiwan’s admission to the WHO will benefit both the United States and Taiwan. In fact, countries around the world should regard this subject seriously and support Taiwan in joining the WHO because it directly impacts their own health matters.

Disease knows no borders, and the fight to prevent the spread of coronavirus brooks no absence. The WHO should work genuinely with all stakeholders, including Taiwan, to combat this global health crisis.

Kueiling Chen, Rockville