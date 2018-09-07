Regarding the Sept. 2 editorial “A promise to keep”:

As a returned Peace Corps volunteer and member of the Peace Corps Community for Refugees who strongly supports our nation’s commitment to welcome refugees fleeing war and persecution around the world, I am appalled by the Trump administration’s failure to honor our nation’s commitment to welcome the thousands of Iraqis who have helped save the lives of U.S. personnel in that war-torn country.

While I appreciate The Post’s support for visas for these Iraqis, I believe the editorial missed an opportunity to inform readers that President Trump’s reluctance to assist Iraqis who have served alongside Americans in war is part of Mr. Trump’s much larger campaign to reduce refugee admissions to as close to zero as possible. The White House also appears determined to dismantle the vast network of community agencies that have successfully resettled refugees in this area and hundreds of other communities for the past four decades.

In the next few days, we can expect Mr. Trump to make his next move and announce the lowest ceiling for refugee admissions in four decades. All of this is unacceptable.

Don Drach, Arlington