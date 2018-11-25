In the wake of the recent monster storms and fires, volunteers have been staffing Red Cross shelters in many states. As the Nov. 20 article “After hell comes homelessness” pointed out, these valiant efforts may not be realistic. Putting traumatized survivors in one big room with no privacy, where they are subject to diseases (such as noroviruses now showing up in California), may not be the best model for providing relief.

Before these horrific events of storms and fire, that relief model may have worked for the short-term needs of survivors before they could return home. Now, survivors have no homes to return to and face long-term homelessness. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Red Cross and others need to design a better model. Americans are good-hearted and want to help each other. We need a better model to show us how.

Mary Hoferek, Gaithersburg