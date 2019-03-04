Regarding the Feb. 28 editorial “Leading the world on climate change”:

A 2017 International Energy Agency forecast suggested that, even if the United States and Europe switched to fully renewable energy sources, the world’s climate response would still be inadequate because of developing nations’ use of fossil fuels. Developed countries have the capital, industry and educational resources necessary to aid developing countries’ renewable transformation.

A Green Marshall Plan by developed countries could act as a stimulus domestically and globally, providing grants and long-term loans for renewable-energy technology and the related necessary technology education. Without added infrastructure, capital and training, developing countries may not be able to meet worldwide clean-energy mandates.

Daniel Adkins, Arlington