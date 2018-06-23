Women and their children arrive at a bus station in McAllen, Tex, on Friday after U.S. Customs and Border Protection released them to travel to their next destination while they await hearings or seek asylum in the backlogged immigration courts. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

IMAGINE WHAT it would be like to have your son or daughter yanked from your arms. To have no idea where they have been taken. Or how they are faring. To have to face the possibility even of never seeing your child again. Those are things too awful to contemplate. But today in the United States, they are the all-too-cruel realities for hundreds upon hundreds of parents who have been caught up in President Trump’s heedless decision to separate families.

It has become clear in the days since Mr. Trump signed an executive order supposedly barring the routine practice of taking children from parents who illegally cross the border from Mexico that the chaos — and anguish — continue. Many of the 2,500 children separated from their parents since the administration started implementing its zero-tolerance policy in the spring remain in shelters and foster homes all over the country. Some are of very young. Exactly where and under what conditions the children are being held is not clear since officials have largely refused to share information. They also have allowed little access to the facilities, even for lawmakers and local officials.

They appear to have devoted little thought or effort to reunifying families, a process that even under the best of circumstances has legal and logistical challenges. “It’s just a total labyrinth,” a Texas attorney told The Post’s Kevin Sieff. One legal aid organization is representing more than 300 parents but has been able to locate only two children. The Los Angeles Times detailed the story of a man sent back to Guatemala without his 6-year-old daughter, who remains at an undisclosed shelter in New York, crying constantly, according to social workers.

A federal public defender in El Paso wrote in The Post about a judge who was incredulous that a jail system that gives you a receipt when it takes your wallet gives you nothing — “not even a slip of paper” — when it takes your children. Said another attorney, “Either the government wasn’t thinking at all about how they were going to put these families back together, or they decided they just didn’t care.”

We actually think it is both. Consider: a president who tweets about immigrants who “infest” the country and about “phony stories of sadness and grief.” Consider: an attorney general now saying they “never really intended” to separate families afterhe explicitly warned immigrants not to come if they didn’t want to be separated from their children. Consider: an administration that has repeatedly sabotaged efforts to protect the hundreds of thousands of “dreamers” who were brought illegally to the United States as children.

“Republicans should stop wasting their time on immigration,” Mr. Trump said in a Friday tweet advocating that Congress wait until after November elections. He would rather preserve the election issue so he can continue fearmongering. Is that really what Republicans in Congress want? Surely there are still some who would prefer a humane solution to the humanitarian crisis that Mr. Trump has created.