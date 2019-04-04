Regarding the March 31 front-page article “Trump cuts aid in border reprisal”:

I have traveled to El Salvador 21 times in the past 28 years. I was at the border in McAllen, Tex., at the Humanitarian Respite Center run by Catholic Charities from March 7 to 12.

It is clear that the humanitarian crisis at our southern border has its source in the violence and poverty of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. The only lasting way to address the crisis is through a Marshall Plan for the Northern Triangle. The United States, during the 12-year civil war in El Salvador, supported the Salvadoran military that was implicated in the deaths of St. Oscar Romero, six Jesuit priests and four church-affiliated American women.

The violent mess in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras has U.S. hands all over it. When you make such a mess, you have a moral responsibility to help clean it up.

The Trump administration’s action to cut off aid to these countries will only make a terrible situation worse.

Tom Howarth, Front Royal, Va.