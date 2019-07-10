Regarding Eric H. Holder Jr.’s July 5 Friday Opinion essay, “It’s up to voters to protect our democracy”:

I am tired of hearing about how one side or the other is responsible for partisan gerrymandering, when, as we all know, both sides are responsible. The recent Supreme Court case in which the justices refused to take a stand was because of gerrymandering in both the states of North Carolina and Maryland.

After decrying that “map manipulation allows politicians to pick their voters so a party with minority views and support can illegitimately govern with majority power,” what did Mr. Holder report? That “an affiliate of the [National Democratic Redistricting Committee] is supporting a state-based partisan gerrymandering case in North Carolina that seeks to strike down the maps for both chambers of the General Assembly.” But if gerrymandering truly “debase[s] and dishonor[s] our democracy, turning upside-down the core American idea that all governmental power derives from the people,” then why should the Maryland gerrymandering stand?

We need a nationwide nonpartisan entity that seeks to overturn gerrymandering no matter where it exists. I would have more respect if Mr. Holder led the National Redistricting Committee rather than the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.

Jeffrey M. Parnes, Oak Hill

