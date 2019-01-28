In regard to continual problems managing recyclables as discussed in the Jan. 22 Health & Science article “China puts U.S. small-town recycling in the dumps,” it is time we consider a national Uniform Container Act.

The total plastic bottle recycling collection rate in the United States is below 30 percent. In other words, 70 percent of plastic bottles are not being recycled in the United States, instead ending up in our landfills or, worse, in our oceans.

The argument against returnable bottles used to be that they were inconvenient for consumers and retailers found the program messy on many levels. Now, with most towns already collecting recyclables, uniform, reusable, glass bottles and jars of various sizes could readily be collected right along with the recyclables. The reusable bottles and jars could be separated at municipal recycling centers and then sent to distribution centers where manufacturers would pay a fee for the label-free, sanitized containers. The fee would go to the distribution and municipal recycling centers, as well as toward the production of additional reusable containers. A dramatic reduction in waste and pollution would be immediate and something for which we could all be proud.

Karen Mitrano Snyder, Bethesda