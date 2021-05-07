But talks to reach agreement on use of the landing site stalled and broke down. Depending on whom you talk to, the Rockland owners have made increasingly outrageous demands for use of a tiny piece of land that can’t be developed for any other purpose; or Mr. Kuhn should just agree to a reported proposal of a 50-cent payment for every car that uses the ferry. What is not in dispute is that a public asset — a useful transportation link — is being untenably held hostage in a dispute between two private parties. “I am hardly staying afloat,” Riley Jamison, owner of Liberty gas station in Poolesville, told us, and he said he is not alone. Some residents, who also have to deal with the cost and inconvenience of far longer drives, say there should be a public subsidy to get the ferry up and running.