The claim that workers are practicing physical distancing is also wrong. I live across the street from Marriott’s headquarters and see workers clustered every day. The same is true at nearby projects. A few extra wipes or bottles of disinfectant will not protect them. They are endangering themselves and the rest of us.

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) wisely suspended nonessential construction. Our governments should do the same.

Marc Gunther, Bethesda

Regarding Dana Milbank’s March 31 Wednesday Opinion column, “How is 100,000-plus dead a ‘very good job’?”:

Twice last week, my household received the same special postcard. The message side bore familiar coronavirus prevention tips. On the other side was a headline in large print: “President Trump’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America.” Buried in the lower right corner within a bold blue wedge was a tiny white Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo — the single reference to an agency actually qualified to deliver public health advisories.

Given the gravity of this pandemic and the way this president has conducted himself, he is the last person who should distribute health-care advice. He has zero credibility. He is not a health expert and denigrates those who are, including those risking their lives for us. He postures, lies and dismisses data-driven facts. To put his name on health advice during a pandemic that has already killed thousands would be laughable if this were not so dangerous.

With this postcard, Mr. Trump is cravenly hijacking a worldwide crisis and using taxpayer funds for what can be described only as a blatant election campaign mailing. Again, he sets a new low for incompetence and corruption as he tries to dodge the deadly results of his failure of real leadership.

Dory Hulse, Earlysville, Va.

In his March 30 op-ed, “All choices are bad, but some are worse,” Robert J. Samuelson said “we’ve been here before” and compared our current situation to that of the late 1970s and early 1980s. That is simply fatuous.

They are as different as night and day. Of course, that earlier period was disastrous. (I lived through it myself.) But to compare that era to the current one — unprecedented in modern history — makes no sense. Today, the entire world is shut down.

There is barely any international travel. Many are locked down in their homes throughout the world. Nothing remotely close to that happened in the era Mr. Samuelson cited as our having been through before.

There are many reasons his analogy to that earlier era was incorrect, but I’ll cite one: Mr. Samuelson said in that era, unemployment spiked to more than 10 percent. Current estimates have the unemployment rate going to 30 percent — higher than in the depths of the Great Depression.

I understand Mr. Samuelson’s point about former Federal Reserve chair Paul Volcker that tough medicine was required to tame inflation, but it was simply inapposite to compare what is happening today to the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Marc Chafetz, Washington

Robert J. Samuelson provided an insightful overview of the nation’s predicament in suppressing the novel coronavirus while reviving the economy. He’s right: The current dilemma should engage us all.

His 2008 book, “The Great Inflation and Its Aftermath: The Past and Future of American Affluence,” analyzes extreme movements in the U.S. economy and what drives them. It has lessons for today.

Perry L. Weed, Annapolis

Perhaps Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was right and impeachment distracted the president’s attention from the coronavirus [“Task force’s best-case death toll is dire,” front page, April 1].

If so, some alternative headlines come to mind: “Trump focused on keeping his job rather than doing his job at a critical moment.” Or, “Trump put staying in power ahead of the health and welfare of the American people.”

This was a staggering and telling admission by Mr. McConnell. President Trump couldn’t focus on a grave threat to our country — in plain sight around the world with alarms being sounded everywhere, including by the media, health experts and, yes, Democrats. That was an admission of gross negligence and incompetence.

David C. Paris, Greensburg, Pa.

The time to pause noncritical U.S. military training is now. The March 31 front-page article “Stay-at-home orders for capital region” noted a coronavirus outbreak at a Marine Corps boot camp, confirming that the Defense Department is not adequately considering the safety of our military personnel.

During World War I, more soldiers and Marines died from the flu pandemic than were killed in any battle. We were at war then and could not pause, but we can now. A 30-to-60-day pause should include all recruit and advanced training, exercises and temporary training deployments. Maximum numbers should be put on excess (nonchargeable) leave.

This smart action would save many lives but not have any more adverse effect on readiness than when a recruit is delayed several months in reporting for training or military members take a 30-day leave.

The Defense Department is continuing to conduct training exercises, including the Defender-Europe 20 exercise. This is wrongheaded. Deployed ships, aircraft and troops should remain in place, isolated and carefully resupplied. That is the critical readiness. Put the rest on pause until it is safe to gather them together again.