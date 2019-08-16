Regarding the Aug. 13 front-page article “New U.S. rules weaken protections for wildlife”:

I am not a scientist. However, growing up, I benefited from two scientists: My father was a surgeon, and my brother became a chaired veterinary professor at the University of Georgia. When I took walks with either of them, each pointed out plants and animals. We lived near the James River, and from them I learned much about the life there.

After a lifetime of hiking, I have come to believe that we need all the critters. They protect our planet’s ecosystems. When wolves were reintroduced to Yellowstone National Park , they hunted the elk who were grazing on and killing the trees along the river. The wolves probably saved the river.

We really do not understand how all this works well enough to end or weaken the Endangered Species Act.

We need these plants and animals, especially as we are destroying our planet. We need them to address imbalances, to pollinate our food supplies, to make our rivers work and to do who knows what else. They are essential for survival here, so wisely described in “The Book of Common Prayer” for the Episcopal Church as “this fragile earth, our island home.”

Frances Thompson McKay, Washington

