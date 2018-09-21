A portion of "The Awakening" statue is seen submerged by rising waters at National Harbor on Sept. 9 in Oxon Hill. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

The photograph accompanying the Sept. 11 Metro article “Virginia girds for storm’s worst” seems destined to become iconic in the telling of the climate-change story.

Attention-grabbing in the draws-you-in kind of way, the image was somber and foreboding in its gray hues. But look closer — it is not black and white. There is a rainbow-like touch to the Ferris wheel, and below a red boat — an emergency vehicle, perhaps? Because surely you will need a rescue by water when the seas rise all around you, yes, you drowning there in front with your arm raised, not quite grasping. Oh, and there in the sky, reference to the cause of the threats, a fossil-fuel-burning plane.

It’s all fun and games with Ferris wheels until the reality of our addiction to fossil fuels belts us with a storm on top of rising sea levels. Let’s take the warnings seriously and change the story. Start with pricing carbon.

Meredith A. Haines, Vienna

The frequency and destructiveness of storms, droughts and heat waves have been increasing because of global warming. They are more severe than they would be if greenhouse-gas emissions had been stopped 20 years ago, when human-caused global warming became a scientific consensus.

The difference between the background level of weather events and the level of death and destruction we are now experiencing is a climate catastrophe tax. This tax was brought about by Republican global-warming deniers who refuse to do anything about stopping greenhouse-gas emissions.

We need to hold our representatives accountable.

More than two-thirds of Americans wanted the United States to remain in the Paris climate accord and address global warming. The U.S. military calls global warming a significant long-term threat to our national security. It is essential that we remove climate-change deniers from office in the next election so the United States can seriously address global warming as an economic, human and national security issue.

Tidewater Virginia and the Eastern Shore were lucky to escape a head-on collision with a gigantic storm last week. Next time, we may not be so lucky.

Tony Picardi, Belle Haven