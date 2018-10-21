Richard Cohen’s Oct. 16 Tuesday Opinion column, “ ‘Going low’ only validates Trump,” criticized former attorney general Eric H. Holder and all who have suggested that “going high” is not the answer to the “go low” tactics of President Trump and his followers. While Mr. Cohen may be correct in observing “that bad manners make for bad tactics,” he is incorrect in his implicit assumption that those who would forcefully answer the “go low” tactics are suggesting that a strong and effective response requires more “go low” actions.

Instead of focusing on whether bad manners should be answered by more bad manners, it would be more helpful to consider the underlying issue: whether Mr. Trump’s lowly antics and tactics are best met by turning the other cheek or by considering alternative civil responses to incivility.

It is an unnecessary distraction to debate whether the response to “go low” tactics is to mimic those tactics and ape Mr. Trump. Few, if any, would think that response either sensible or potentially effective.

What is instead needed is more thoughtful discourse regarding how those opposed to the “go low” challenges to our society can respond with fierce and aggressive actions that are objective- oriented and effective. This is not to suggest that being fierce and aggressive (what some may mistakenly call “going low”) is an objective in itself. These are, however, necessary attributes of tactics needed to address Trump and his lowly band.

If we continue to turn the other cheek, both cheeks will end up bruised and battered.

Stephen Kraskin, Potomac