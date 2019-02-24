Regarding the Feb. 18 editorial “A crafty plan for the debt ceiling”:

Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) would require the president to propose an increase in the public debt limit at the beginning of each year that would be necessary to finance the budget already enacted by Congress. The apparent purpose of this “crafty” plan is to make the president appear responsible for adding to the burden of the national debt, even though the necessary debt increase had already been established by the budget Congress. approved. An honest approach to the debt-limit problem was developed by then-Rep. Dick Gephardt (D-Mo.) in 1980. The Treasury Department sent me to respond to his request for technical assistance. The famous “Gephardt Rule” simply provided that, when Congress approves an annual budget, it will automatically approve the debt increase necessary to finance the budget. The Gephardt Rule passed the House but not the Senate.

No major country in Western Europe has a debt-limit problem. They recognize that fiscal problems are caused by the taxing and spending decisions in their budgets. Foreign financial leaders laugh at the apparent stupidity of the United States.

We have enough problems with our loss of leadership and respect from our onetime friends in Western Europe. Now is not the time to substitute craftiness for honesty in our national financing.

Francis X. Cavanaugh, Washington

The writer was founding executive director of the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board from 1986 to 1993 and an economist and federal debt manager at Treasury from 1954 to 1986.