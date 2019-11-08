With the United States’ growing aging population, society is going to have to grapple with how elderly people — including those without terminal illness — live and die with dignity. Some states (and the District) have laws giving those with a terminal diagnosis the right to use medical aid in dying, but people without a terminal illness cannot legally implement death-with-dignity laws.

Bowen’s story represents a scenario that is becoming more and more common and also still falls in a gray area for our society. We do know that it’s never too early to learn about end-of-life options and prepare for death. From wills and advance directives to decisions about medical interventions and burial preferences, there is much to consider.

Sarah Farr, Silver Spring

The writer is founder of Death Positive DC.

The profound issues raised by the article on mother and daughter Bowen chronicling the mother’s fatal fast were dealt with fairly and openly. The debate between length vs. quality of life and if/how individuals deal with that balance is one that needs more discussion. I’m hopeful this is a beginning and not an end to The Post’s reporting on this.

Paul Foldi, Bethesda

