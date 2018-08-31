Regarding the Aug. 28 front-page article “Even death can’t quell turbulent tribal politics”:

I have been reading the tributes to Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), and they are appropriate and needed. But I have to laugh when I hear him referred to as a “maverick.” It’s usually because he would reach across party lines, had a willingness to listen to people who disagreed with him, and compromised for the good of the country and not just to make good politics. If this is being a maverick, let’s hope that more and more people follow in the footsteps of Mr. McCain. Let’s make the United States more like Mr. McCain and less like other politicians of today.

Godspeed to the senator.

Bob Hunter, Alexandria