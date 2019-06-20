Ralph Nader’s June 14 letter opposing nuclear energy, “Coddling the nuclear power industry,” overlooked a very basic issue: Where are we humans going to obtain the enormous quantities of energy we need to replace the energy we generate by burning things?

Wind, solar and conservation are all good methods and should be in the mix, but they cannot reliably replace all of the baseload levels of power generation that civilization on this planet requires. Mr. Nader ignored the magnitude of the amounts of non-carbon-based electrical energy that we need.

A wise person once said you fight the war with the army you have, not the army you wish you had. Nuclear energy is, indeed, very expensive and, like any human invention, has its risks, but it must for now be a major component of our army in the war against carbon. It is the only existing, proven way to reliably produce immense, civilization-supporting amounts of non-carbon-based electrical energy.

William C. Evans, Germantown

Read more letters to the editor.