Looking to recycling to address the plastics crisis is like trying to mop water from an overflowing bathtub while the faucet is still running. It’s wishful thinking. Only 9 percent of plastic waste ever generated has been recycled, and with plastic production rates projected to quadruple between 2014 and 2050, we’ll never effect large-scale change by relying on recycling, no matter how skilled we become at it. The first order of business must be to turn off the faucet. Instead, the industry plans to open it up even more.