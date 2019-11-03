Consumers won’t be able to choose their way out of plastic until companies offer plastic-free choices. The plastic waste flooding our oceans will continue to increase until companies reduce the single-use plastic they are flooding into the market. We need strong policies that hold companies accountable for the crisis they’ve created by requiring that they reduce their production of this everlasting pollutant. We need more than wishful thinking. We need strong source reduction policies before it’s too late.
Andrew Sharpless, Washington
The writer is chief executive of Oceana,
a conservation organization focused on
ocean preservation and restoration.