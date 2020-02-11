Many of the small donations raised by platforms such as ActBlue in 2018 went to centrists to flip House seats. Long-standing matching programs haven’t accelerated polarization in Los Angeles or New York City. The once-robust matching system for presidential primaries produced wins for mainstream candidates such as Bob Dole, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and others.

One study Mr. Pildes cited in support of his thesis shows small donors are less polarized than others. The true risk today is dominance by megadonors, many ideological themselves. In 2016, 400 wealthy donors gave more money than 5 million small donors combined. Donations from individuals giving more than $1 million made up 31 percent of the funds for the entire election. Support from people who gave $200 or less accounted for 21 percent of the election funds. Small-donor public financing remains our best chance at effective reform.