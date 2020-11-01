The answer, of course, is nobody — though people are electing to use the platform Mr. Dorsey oversees. And, indeed, his inquisitor himself has harnessed Twitter to share numerous video clips of their standoff. The problem with Republicans demanding that Mr. Dorsey, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai all appear for a browbeating six days before an election isn’t only the transparent attempt to cow the firms into going easy on disinformation in the weeks to come. The problem is also that these platforms do have immense power to shape what users do and don’t see, yet the process that shaping takes remains as convoluted as it is opaque. These are essential conversations that we’re having precisely the wrong way.

Mr. Cruz extracted a perplexing answer from Mr. Dorsey to the question of whether his platform has the ability to influence our democracy: “No.” That fails the laugh test; if platforms didn’t have any ability to influence our democracy, there would be no need for them to take the care they insist they’re taking to protect it. Allegations of censorship systematically targeting conservatives remain unproved, but how platforms do choose what to take down and what to leave up matters. Just last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook’s code tweaks in 2018 ended up disadvantaging left-leaning outlets such as Mother Jones, all without anyone knowing it. The Post reported on Sunday that Facebook has protected high-profile conservative accounts, including those belonging to the president’s family members, from penalties because of concern about the perception of bias. Mr. Dorsey explained on Wednesday that “saber-rattling” by world leaders doesn’t violate its policies, and threats against civilians do. Mr. Zuckerberg distinguished between “harmful misinformation” and “misinformation that’s just wrong.” Yet how do platforms draw these distinctions? And how do we even know when they’ve drawn them?

The purported topic of the hearing, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, invited inquiries into whether sites should be subject to transparency requirements, or whether they should have to comply with court orders to remove illegal content, or whether they should be held accountable for content they develop rather than merely host — and what developing content even means. These inquiries, by and large, didn’t come. Instead, we got Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) asking whether Google still employed an engineer who had “very unkind things to say” about her.

For now, companies must ignore this noise and keep on with their civic integrity efforts. But this farce of a hearing achieved something real: making it more obvious than ever the need to extract real answers from companies, and to produce real answers for governing the modern Internet. The status quo isn’t sustainable.