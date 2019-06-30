There is an obvious need to begin paying reparations to at least some African Americans. Go to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Ala., and be convinced. There, each of the known African American victims of lynching is memorialized. Unquestionably, lynchings were acts of terror. They were criminal acts of murder, but they also defied the 14th Amendment, which guarantees equal justice under the law. Lynchings terrorized individual families and had the effect of reinforcing Jim Crow laws, which also defied the Constitution. It should be feasible to identify the descendants of those lynched and pay them generous reparations.

Courtland Milloy’s June 26 Metro column, “To black women: Don’t bottle your anger,” correctly noted that slavery had variable impacts on African Americans. Sorting out how to proceed, if at all, on broader reparations will take some time. Nevertheless, the indisputable reality of the impact of lynching and the fact that most went unpunished, despite constitutional guarantees, provide a place to begin immediately.

Reconstruction was a promising effort to ameliorate the effects of slavery and to repair the devastation of a terrible war. What came after Reconstruction was a horror and a disgrace to our country. It was a reflection of the worst sort of political cowardice and moral bankruptcy nationwide. It is past time to begin to make amends.

Len Rogers, Arlington

