As a nurse practitioner serving uninsured immigrants in Virginia for the past 18 years, I’ve witnessed a hidden dimension of the antibiotic resistance crisis described in the Nov. 14 front-page article, “CDC upgrades superbugs’ threat level.” Many of my patients purchase unregulated antibiotics at local mercados or ask relatives in their home countries to send them medications in the mail. They then take these antibiotics for a few days when they are feeling poorly, sharply raising their risk of developing drug resistance. Very little data is available on the scope of this phenomenon or the quality of medications obtained this way.