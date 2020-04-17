We know hard-working and dedicated staff members are already taking extraordinary measures in these facilities to sanitize, to promote social distancing and to detect staff infections. This typically includes taking the temperatures of staff as they enter. However, it is very likely that recent infections in nursing homes have been passed to patients by well-meaning, asymptomatic staff members who come in to treat these weakest of citizens.

How many people must die in nursing homes and detention before the District provides a few hundred tests that will go a long way toward saving lives? My 88-year-old aunt died of covid-19 in a nursing home in Rochester, N.Y., last week.

Judith Thompkins, Washington

In his April 13 op-ed, “How economists led us astray,” Robert J. Samuelson wrote, “What we conveniently overlooked was the need to preserve our borrowing power for an unknown crisis that requires a huge infusion of federal cash.”

Yes, the capacity to borrow at a reasonable interest rate (or the seigniorage when printing money) is a very valuable strategic sovereign asset, and it should not be squandered away by benefiting the members of the current generations or with some nonproductive investments.

So, when public borrowings are authorized, that should require Congress being upfront that a part of that borrowing capacity is being consumed, which has a cost, and give an indication of who (children or grandchildren born in what year) are expected to have to pay back that debt.

Mr. Samuelson also referred to “low dollar interest rates [that] will keep down the costs of servicing the debt.” Sadly, those current “low dollar interest rates” are artificial rates, much subsidized in that since 1988, with Basel I regulations, banks are not required to hold any capital against Treasurys, and of course subsidized by the Federal Reserve purchasing huge quantities of Treasurys.

Per Kurowski, Rockville

The writer was an executive director

of the World Bank from 2002 to 2004.

I am sad to say that Robert J. Samuelson’s April 13 op-ed blaming “academic economists” rather than President Trump and congressional Republicans for our massive pre-coronavirus budget deficits was hugely misleading.

In 2016, Mr. Trump ran on investing in U.S. infrastructure but instead presided over a massive tax giveaway primarily to wealthy Americans and major corporations, the latter using it mainly to buy back their own stock. So rather than investing in long-term U.S. economic competitiveness and job creation that a well-designed infrastructure bill would produce, we got a short-term “sugar high” that barely registered in the real economy and cost $2 trillion, the largest run-up of non-wartime debt during a growing economy in our history.

Now, many Republicans in Congress, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), have the temerity to suggest we can’t afford an economic recovery bill modernizing our infrastructure and making 5G communications investments, even while tens of millions are filing for unemployment and the economy faces a demand shortage. Sure, we must reduce our debt when the economy is very strong again, as Mr. Samuelson notes. But can anyone still think “academic economists” are the real problem?

Paul Bledsoe, Arlington

The writer is a strategic adviser at the

Progressive Policy Institute and served on the staff of the Senate Finance Committee.

In his April 12 Sunday Opinion column, “When you drown the government, people die,” Dana Milbank correctly recounted the ways in which the tea party ideology has succeeded in starving (or “drowning”) government expertise — with catastrophic consequences. Remarkably, the lesson that many Republicans are drawing from the current failures is not that government matters but that — see? — government is incompetent. Heads I win, tails you lose.

Clare Wolfowitz, Chevy Chase

A sure sign of society’s unraveling is when its administration of justice breaks down. In his April 12 Outlook essay, “The forever bars,” John Pfaff argued in favor of that scenario by advocating the release of prison inmates convicted and sentenced for murder, rape and other violent felonies.

Mr. Pfaff stated that our “draconian” incarceration of violent offenders portrays them as “not fully human.” On the other hand, by releasing convicted murderers and rapists before they complete their prison sentences, their victims are seen by society as of little importance despite the suffering they endured at the hands of those criminals.

Scott Wallace, Leesburg

Regarding the April 12 news article “U.S. unemployment claims spike in crisis as Europe keeps wages flowing”:

The short-time work program Germany and other European Union countries use to reduce hours but prevent unemployment offers benefits that go beyond retention of health insurance and continued income support. A 2012 report in the American Journal of Public Health compared panels of German and U.S. workers between 1984 and 2005, demonstrating an approximately twofold increase in all-cause mortality risk among U.S. workers experiencing unemployment, which was not found among German workers, who were classified as “not working,” not “unemployed.”

Studies of long-term unemployment associated with a recession in Sweden in the early 1990s showed an increase in all-cause mortality among men that continued to increase as duration of continuous unemployment increased up to five years. Risk of death increased and then returned to background levels within the five years for strokes, heart attacks, alcoholism and cancer but continued to climb for suicide, homicide and accidents. U.S. studies show increased fatal and nonfatal heart attacks among those experiencing involuntary unemployment, with increased risks for those experiencing multiple episodes of unemployment.

Legislation to combat the devastating economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic should use funding to support continued employment even among those whose jobs are considered to benonessential.

Rosemary Sokas, Washington

