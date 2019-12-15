I would like to ask congressional Republicans two questions: If a Democratic president is elected in 2020, will you agree now in writing that she and her staff do not need to comply with any of Congress’s requests and subpoenas, for any reason she chooses? And will you agree now in writing that she may enlist foreign governments to begin investigations into potential opponents, regardless of whether there is any evidence or fact supporting the accusations? If the answer is yes to either or both, our democracy is in graver danger than we realized. If the answer is no, man or woman up and tell the American public the truth, even if you despise it.