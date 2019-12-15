The Dec. 11 front-page article “House introduces two articles of impeachment” showed that the president’s “indiscriminate defiance” of Congress’s impeachment investigation is obstruction of justice and an impeachable offense. This charge remains murky because the courts have not ruled yet on whether President Trump indeed violated lawful subpoenas. Republicans and the White House have gone to court arguing that the president, not Congress, is authorized to decide what executive property the congressional committees may have. 

We all — regardless of political persuasion — deserve as much clarity as possible in this impossibly painful impeachment process. Why has the third branch of the government not ruled on such a profound constitutional question? 

Griff Doyle, Chevy Chase

E.J. Dionne Jr.’s Dec. 12 op-ed, “We are accepting the unacceptable,” correctly pointed out how low we have sunk in accepting President Trump and his Republican supporters’ lies designed to protect this president and their hold on power. How shortsighted!

I would like to ask congressional Republicans two questions: If a Democratic president is elected in 2020, will you agree now in writing that she and her staff do not need to comply with any of Congress’s requests and subpoenas, for any reason she chooses? And will you agree now in writing that she may enlist foreign governments to begin investigations into potential opponents, regardless of whether there is any evidence or fact supporting the accusations? If the answer is yes to either or both, our democracy is in graver danger than we realized. If the answer is no, man or woman up and tell the American public the truth, even if you despise it.

Roslyn Zinner, Columbia