Regarding Robert J. Samuelson’s Feb. 11 op-ed, “Why we shouldn’t expand Social Security”:

Many of us are stuck in a mind-set from decades past, believing that people older than 50 are comfortably heading toward retirement by putting money away in savings and paying down their debts. The real story, today, is that the notion of a secure old age has been replaced by uncertainty, unpredictability and chronic anxiety about financial stability.

Today, as many as 42 million adults who are 50 or older struggle with some aspect of their financial lives, according to new research by the Center for Financial Services Innovation, supported by the AARP Foundation.

Today’s generation of older adults faces higher costs of living, rising debt, increasing medical expenses and disappearing pension benefit plans. They also face the prospect of relying on Social Security more than previous generations.

The cost of ignoring these issues won’t magically disappear through statistical legerdemain. Millions of older adults are already struggling to make ends meet — and millions more undoubtedly will be struggling in the years to come if we don’t act now.

Lisa Marsh Ryerson, Washington

The writer is president of the AARP Foundation.