Regarding the Jan. 28 Metro article “Bill would loosen Md. campaign donations”:

As an almost-new Marylander, I fully agree with Del. Dereck E. Davis (D-Prince George’s) that “there needs to be an even playing field” when candidates run for office. But I disagree most strongly with a field that is evened out for politicians already in office but remains heavily tilted against everyone else.

I suggest that the bill under consideration to allow money to flow from developers to county executives in Prince George’s County instead be modified to ban such contributions for all politicians in all races for county executive and county board seats in Maryland. Weaning politicians from money is difficult, but someone, somewhere, sometime must take the first step. Why not today in Maryland?

Giovanni De Amici, Crofton