Regarding the Dec. 3 front-page article “Democrats debate widening articles of impeachment”:

Now is the time to put American democracy ahead of party and reelection. Even if it will delay the vote on articles of impeachment, the House should put everything it has into them. Bribery, obstruction of justice and enriching Trump companies at government expense (all those golf trips, for instance) are a large part of it. However, the betrayal of the Kurds just after a phone call with the Turkish president should also be a part of it. Was it because President Trump’s interests in Turkey were threatened? Russian aims were helped, so was it to please Russian President Vladi­mir Putin? The people have a right to know how Mr. Trump’s business interests are affecting U.S. policy.

Bruce Hendrickson, North Potomac

Regarding the Dec. 6 front-page article “Pelosi announces Democrats will draft impeachment counts”:

Many years ago, I was having lunch with historian and biographer Forrest Carlisle Pogue Jr. I brought up a history of the English Civil War I had just finished and remarked about the similarities between the Instrument of Government of 1653 and our Constitution. He said, yes, our Constitution was modeled on it, but the difference was the Founders “wanted to establish a Cromwellian republic but also wanted to insure there was never a Cromwell.”

At its heart, this is what it is all about: Will we have a real republic as envisioned by the authors of our Constitution or descend into miasmatic authoritarianism?

David M. Whalin, Annandale