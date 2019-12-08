Now is the time to put American democracy ahead of party and reelection. Even if it will delay the vote on articles of impeachment, the House should put everything it has into them. Bribery, obstruction of justice and enriching Trump companies at government expense (all those golf trips, for instance) are a large part of it. However, the betrayal of the Kurds just after a phone call with the Turkish president should also be a part of it. Was it because President Trump’s interests in Turkey were threatened? Russian aims were helped, so was it to please Russian President Vladi­mir Putin? The people have a right to know how Mr. Trump’s business interests are affecting U.S. policy.