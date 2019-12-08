Bruce Hendrickson, North Potomac
Regarding the Dec. 6 front-page article “Pelosi announces Democrats will draft impeachment counts”:
Many years ago, I was having lunch with historian and biographer Forrest Carlisle Pogue Jr. I brought up a history of the English Civil War I had just finished and remarked about the similarities between the Instrument of Government of 1653 and our Constitution. He said, yes, our Constitution was modeled on it, but the difference was the Founders “wanted to establish a Cromwellian republic but also wanted to insure there was never a Cromwell.”
At its heart, this is what it is all about: Will we have a real republic as envisioned by the authors of our Constitution or descend into miasmatic authoritarianism?
David M. Whalin, Annandale