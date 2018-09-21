Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and his wife, Yumi, sit on board a maglev train in Japan in 2015. (Ko Sasaki/Ko Sasaki for The Washington Post)

In his Sept. 13 letter, “You better believe Roosevelt would have built SCMaglev,” Robert Snyder persuasively chanted the mantra of the developers of the superconducting magnetic-levitation — SCMaglev — train between Washington and Baltimore, evoking images of the sleek and shiny new world the train purportedly would usher in. However, he forgot to mention the damage to modest-income and struggling working-class families and the destruction of the infrastructure and social fabric of communities, including the potential loss of homes, businesses, schools, churches, historic structures and unique ecological environments with either under- or over-ground digging and the seizing of property through eminent domain.

We have transportation and employment issues that need to be addressed with ingenuity and an eye toward innovative planning for the future, but the SCMaglev is not the answer.

Susan McCutchen, Bladensburg

The writer is community liaison for Bladensburg Citizens Against the SCMaglev.