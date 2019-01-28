John Kelly’s Jan. 22 Metro column, “Your fellow drivers share their tips for sharing the road — and staying alive,” and the Jan. 23 Metro article “Report details rise in pedestrian deaths since ’08” were written separately but are critically related. Pedestrian deaths and serious injuries from automobiles are because of excessive speeds, entitled and aggressive driver behavior, poor infrastructure design, and laws that enable these and rarely prosecute and often blame the victim.

While important, it’s not enough to just talk about how to keep drivers safe from each other on the road. It is also critical to talk openly and widely about keeping cyclists, scooter riders and pedestrians safe and graciously sharing the road with them. Implementing Vision Zero principles — including banning right turns on red, improving infrastructure design, reducing driving speeds, and providing safe, separated cycling, scooting and pedestrian infrastructure all over our region — is vital and urgent.

Merrill St. Leger, Washington