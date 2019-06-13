In his June 4 Tuesday Opinion column, “Merkel’s nuclear policy: What not to do,” Charles Lane argued for more nuclear plants. In our country and around the world, new nuclear plants cannot compete with comparable dollar investments in energy-efficient buildings and consumer products, or with wind power and various forms of installed solar energy.

New atomic energy plants, struggling with years of long delays and huge cost overruns from Georgia to Finland, lose out in price, carbon reduction, expeditiousness, waste storage costs, safety and national security risks when compared with renewables and energy conservation.

The long-coddled nuclear power industry — a poster child for crony capitalism — demands and receives government-guaranteed loans, limited liability, insurance subsidies, advance payments by ratepayers and extreme taxpayer bailouts.

Ralph Nader, Washington

The writer is a consumer advocate.