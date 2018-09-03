A firefighter monitors a back fire while battling the Medocino Complex fire on Aug. 7 near Lodoga, Calif. The Mendocino Complex Fire has surpassed the Thomas Fire to become the largest wilfire in California state history. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Regarding the Sept. 1 news article “Warming climate could render many of Earth’s ecosystems unrecognizable”:

All the evidence in the world has not been enough to persuade policymakers to take immediate drastic action to prevent the worst effects of climate change. In the District, Maryland and beyond, climate change is at our doorstep. While parts of the world beg for help and change as droughts, fires, floods, famine and civil strife devastate their communities, we bury our heads in the sand. In the upcoming midterm elections, it is up to each of us to vote for candidates who commit to enacting policies founded in science to prevent higher degrees of warming that would, as the article reported, change our homes, communities and countries as to render them scarcely recognizable.

It is time for elected officials to legislate and govern in a manner that adheres to scientific recommendations. It is time for them to stop pandering to the interests of well-moneyed corporations and industries whose positions fly in the face of facts and overwhelming scientific consensus. We need city officials, legislators and governors who will do everything they can to propel society to shift from carbon-intensive fossil fuels toward sustainable and renewable energy sources and to promote public transit and invest in education and research.

We must prepare for these incredible challenges and an increasingly uninhabitable world. We owe it to our children and our children’s children.

Maya Spaur, Baltimore

Trying to care for America’s natural systems without reference to climate change is like trying to drive while wearing a blindfold.

Instead of restoring our forests and other natural systems with an eye to the past, climate change demands that we “pre-store” them for dramatically different future conditions. We have plenty of strong science available, including the U.S. Forest Service Climate Change Tree Atlas, to take this climate-informed approach.

We do not have a moment to lose.

Jad Daley, Alexandria