In the Sept. 16 editorial “A political show of irresponsibility,” The Post asserted that the Republican Party is clamoring to increase the national debt by cutting taxes and not cutting spending. This was disingenuous. President Ronald Reagan once said, “We don’t have a trillion-dollar debt because we haven’t taxed enough; we have a trillion-dollar debt because we spend too much.” We don’t cut debt by taxing more but by spending less.

The government is inefficient at spending the money it has; it overspends most efficiently. If Americans invested their own money, it would lead to higher tax revenue overall. This, coupled with the Republican 2019 budget that cuts $5 trillion in nondefense spending over 10 years, increases tax revenue and decreases spending. The way to help low earners is not to cut their taxes but to increase their wages. The current tax cuts are intended to give Americans relief, not to get rid of the country’s debt.

Patrick Mullin, Clifton