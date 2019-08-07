Richard M. Nixon greets Gov. Ronald Reagan as the California chief executive arrives in San Diego Aug. 16, 1968, to confer with Nixon and his staff about their plans for the fall campaign. (Henry Burroughs/AP)

I agree with Patti Davis that “legacies are complicated,” but her father’s public legacy on race is not complicated [“My father would ask forgiveness for his ‘monkeys’ remark,” Friday Opinion, Aug. 2].

Ronald Reagan pursued and implemented policies that disproportionately harmed and disadvantaged people of color. He opposed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act and the Fair Housing Act. As president, Reagan appointed only seven African Americans to the federal judiciary. As California governor and president, Reagan took aim at food stamps, Medicaid and federally funded legal services for the poor, which caused disproportionate pain and hurt for black and brown people. Although his opposition to such programs was always championed from the high altar of conservative principles, the racist portrait of a so-called welfare queen put the lie to the purity of those principles.

At the Neshoba County Fair in 1980, he resurrected the historically burdened cry of states’ rights — in the county where civil rights workers Michael Schwerner, James Chaney and Andrew Goodman were murdered, and in the state where the murderers of 14-year-old Emmett Till — J.W. Milam and Roy Bryant — were acquitted by an all-white Mississippi jury.

It is possible the words Reagan uttered to Richard M. Nixon in 1971 were an aberration for the private man known only to his family but not the nation. But those words cannot be viewed as an aberration when measured against his public words and public deeds as a public man.

Robert Hornstein, Arlington