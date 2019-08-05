Signage on the outside of the corporate headquarters building of health insurance company Anthem is shown in Indianapolis. (Michael Conroy/AP)

Regarding the Aug. 1 news article “ ‘Public option’ swerves from far left to middle of the road”:

Many Americans would rather keep their private insurance than be forced to switch to a Medicare-type plan. For an issue as important as health care, one does not want surprises.

To resolve this, one should not view the two approaches being debated as alternatives but rather as complementary. Allow market competition with a public option competing with private insurers. Allow this in the Obamacare exchanges and with employer-sponsored plans. Employers could complement any Medicare-type plan for their core health-insurance needs with a supplemental plan from private insurers.

It would just be an option. No one would be forced to switch to the Medicare plans. But people would probably save money by doing so. The reason is that Medicare-managed health insurance is incredibly efficient, with administrative costs that are only one-fifth that of private health insurers (in terms of shares of total costs).

Private insurers will no doubt scream that they cannot compete. And that would be true — unless they abandon their high-cost but high-profit business model. Over time, unless private insurers push down their administrative costs to what Medicare already has achieved, one would see a transition to what would in effect be Medicare-for-all. And this would not be done by forcing anyone to switch, but rather by allowing people to choose.

Frank J. Lysy, Washington

The Aug. 2 editorial “In need of a grounded vision” was right on target. Running a government is not just about “Big Ideas”; it is about “Good, Big Ideas.” Big dreams are not enough. There has to be a realistic way to pay for them.

The candidates need a “degree of factual plausibility.” We’ve had enough Big Ideas from President Trump that he can’t pay for and can’t deliver. The next president’s job isn’t just to offer Big Ideas; it’s also to deliver on the ideas he or she offers.

Jim Pickerell, Bethesda

