One recent night, I received a phone call from the principal of my children’s school informing me of a security threat that occurred that day at school. There had been a gun threat. Our new normal, apparently. But this call was not about safety; it was about luck. The principal telling me to reaffirm to my children that they are safe in the absence of any change or legislation was, in effect, asking me to tell my children that they were lucky.

If policymakers won’t act, parents must. We need to un-gun our schools and our community. Some might see this as a call for extra security at the school. No. The solution is to eliminate guns from our environment.

Violeta Ortega Trota, Silver Spring