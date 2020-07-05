“How does one explain to two little girls that a computer got it wrong, but the police listened to it anyway?” Mr. Williams wrote in an op-ed for The Post.

How does the government explain the same to its citizens? Last week, Sens. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) introduced legislation that would impose a moratorium on biometric surveillance technologies until rules to govern them are in place.

The proposal stops federal entities from using facial recognition, and it strips grant funding from state and local entities including law enforcement unless they, too, adopt temporary bans. Companies including Microsoft, IBM and Amazon, whose CEO Jeff Bezos also owns The Post, recently pledged to stop marketing their systems to police departments — but departments often use tools developed by little-known and little-vetted firms. This lack of vetting is part of the problem that any future law will have to solve; recognition algorithms are known for failing to correctly identify people of color at disproportionate rates and ought to be audited for accuracy and bias.

These failures are particularly insidious given that communities of color are disproportionately policed, which means the mug shot repositories officers draw from are disproportionately composed of black and brown faces. Law enforcement also should be barred from running facial recognition searches without a warrant. Then there’s what happens after a search has been run: Never should an individual be arrested on the basis of an algorithm match alone, as Mr. Williams was, and suspects deserve to know when they’ve been identified based on a facial recognition system.

It is unlikely that Mr. Williams is the first case of an algorithm mistaking someone’s identity; more likely, he happens to be the first case we know about. Unless lawmakers act, he certainly won’t be the last.