The White House now believes that the American people do not have the right to see the full report by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III on Russian interference in the 2016 election. President Trump asserted executive privilege on Wednesday to block release of the full report [“Trump moves to deny access to full report,” front page, May 9]. I would like to remind the White House, and the Republican Party, that the American people paid for the report with our tax dollars. I expect access to something that I paid for with my hard-earned money.

It is the president who is displaying a “blatant abuse of power,” to quote White House press secretary Sarah Sanders’s accusation against House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.). The American people have a right to see the full report.

Christine Lawrence, Bethesda