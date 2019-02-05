It’s time for a reality check in response to the Feb. 1 editorial “Get real about Medicare-for-all.”

We ration health care now when the uninsured know it’s useless to make an appointment, when a policy doesn’t cover what is needed, when a person can’t afford premiums or drugs. National health insurance would ration health care by distinguishing between services that must be delivered now and those that can wait. Who would make those distinctions? Not the insurance companies (which ration care to maximize profits) but our doctors and representatives and their appointees (who would ration care according to health needs). Taxes would rise with national health insurance, but the cost of health care would decline. And no one would be left out.

Denis Woods, Shepherdstown, W.Va.