Cathy Young wrote in her March 13 op-ed, “#MeToo overreach is real,” about ruined “careers and lives” but overlooked the workers — mostly women — who have come forward about sexual misconduct at work only to pay a steep price.

When a survivor speaks out, it is not a walk in the park; it’s often a punch in the gut. Many don’t. RAINN says out of 1,000 rapes, 995 perpetrators walk free — in part because so few victims come forward. By the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s own estimates, sexual harassment is wildly underreported, too, and the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund hears from workers every day — two-thirds of them low-paid — who bravely report sexual harassment and lose their paychecks or careers.

We are for a fair and just means of accountability for all parties. To achieve this, we need to correct the imbalances of power at work and disrupt the ways in which our justice system and culture are stacked against survivors before and after they come forward.

Fatima Goss Graves, Washington

The writer is president and chief executive of the National Women’s Law Center and co-founder of the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund. 

Tina Tchen, Washington

The writer is president and chief executive of the TIME’S UP Foundation and  co-founder of the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund.