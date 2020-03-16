We are for a fair and just means of accountability for all parties. To achieve this, we need to correct the imbalances of power at work and disrupt the ways in which our justice system and culture are stacked against survivors before and after they come forward.
Fatima Goss Graves, Washington
The writer is president and chief executive of the National Women’s Law Center and co-founder of the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund.
Tina Tchen, Washington
The writer is president and chief executive of the TIME’S UP Foundation and co-founder of the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund.