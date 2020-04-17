But it’s also important to note the states and localities that are proactively showing how communities can lower their flood risk. In places such as Iowa, Minnesota, Arkansas and Wisconsin, officials have adopted policies that encourage risk mitigation, including buying out flood-vulnerable properties and restoring natural areas such as wetlands that absorb excess water. These efforts pay off; research shows that every dollar invested in mitigation saves an average of $6 in future disaster costs. But with more than $845 billion in flood-related disaster losses and damage in the United States since 2000, more pre-disaster mitigation is needed to protect people and begin to stem the ballooning costs of recovery. And especially during the pandemic and its eventual aftermath, we must do all we can to avoid adding to the work of government officials with flood emergencies. Thankfully, at both the state and local levels, there are examples of sound policy options for addressing the risk of disastrous flooding.