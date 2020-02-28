Amy Klobuchar: More opinions on the 2020 candidate

Explore columns from Post opinion writers and guests:

Just tuning in now? Here’s what to know about the 2020 Democratic race.

What will happen in the primaries? Play the Post Opinions Simulator to build your own possible outcomes.

How are Klobuchar and other candidates faring in the Post Pundit 2020 Power Ranking? Here’s the latest installment.

Get more information on Klobuchar’s candidacy and policy positions.

Want more on the 2020 elections? See all of The Post’s coverage.