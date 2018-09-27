Kudos to The Post for publishing “Assault survivors speak,” the Sept. 23 letters from women who courageously shared their experiences of sexual abuse as the nomination of a Supreme Court justice rests on this issue. I am a psychotherapist who has heard too many stories of sexual abuse and rape from women who have suffered in silence and shame because they feared the retribution of a society that does not want to believe this, and they feared men in power who discredit and punish the victim.

Now, the same dynamic is playing out on the national stage as Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexual assault, is repeatedly attacked and discredited, while the president and the nominee, who theoretically represents justice, look the other way.

The administration does not seem to be aware that men and women who value justice will remember this when they vote in November.

Alice G. Miller, Potomac

After our sister-in-law Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations of sexual assault by a person now nominated to the Supreme Court became public, we wrote a letter of support signed by 12 of our family members , and many of us have been interviewed by the media. This was an act of courage as we are private people; we put aside our fear to shed light on Ford as a person who is serious and entirely credible. The response we got was unexpected. The upwelling of heartfelt support from friends, family, colleagues and casual acquaintances was deeply moving. Widespread demonstrations of support around the country reveal that her personal trauma carries tremendous weight, separate from any political implications.

We have heard people on all sides call for fairness. The Supreme Court is a body that makes complex and difficult decisions for all, not just the privileged and the powerful. We need justices who understand the pressures of bias and self-interest and recognize the tools of the powerful, which include control over the process and manufactured urgency. We should express respect and gratitude to victims who come forward, rather than reflexively assuming motives.

We ask that our senators explore the issue of fairness carefully when deliberating on Ms. Ford’s testimony and when considering their vote for the next Supreme Court justice. We believe a qualified candidate needs to be consistently honest, self-aware and committed to fairness — this means unbiased investigations to gather information and hearing from witnesses before coming to judgment.

Sandra Ford Mendler, Mill Valley, Calif.

Deborah Ford Peters, Pasadena, Calif.