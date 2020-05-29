In an effort to forge a “new lifestyle,” Japan is pushing a simple mantra. Basically, it calls for all citizens to avoid the three C’s: crowded, closed spaces and close contact. It ties in nicely to advice from Sun Tzu: Ponder and deliberate before you make a move.

It’s a mind-set that is not too early for the United States to adopt as states start to open up. Sadly, our numbers beg for a fresh approach: The United States is only 4.25 percent of the world’s population, though we are No. 1 with 42 percent of the world’s active novel coronavirus cases, and No. 1 with 29 percent of the world’s covid-19 deaths. Spreading such mantras across the land is worth consideration.

Candace Brenner, Potomac