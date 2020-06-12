Regarding the June 4 front-page article “Cold War echoes in race for vaccine,” about the “race” among nations, notably the United States, China, and Russia and other European nations for development of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus:

When communicating about vaccines and dates, leaders should be careful to note that this means candidate vaccines. We actually have a vaccine only after it is proved effective and safe over a long period, requiring time (years, not months), durability (e.g., the measles vaccine lasts a lifetime whereas some others are much shorter), a formula that covers all or most strains (especially those recurring seasonally) and feasibility (cost, global availability, etc.).

 However, if the race means only getting a candidate into final testing (Phase 3 trials) to prove efficacy, as opposed to safety (Phase 1) and ability to promote an impressive immune response (Phase 2), then the race is long over. China reached that point in March, published in May and now has three ready for Phase 3, and two more closely following. Thus, the race is over, but this was expected as China had several months’ head start. 

But who cares who is first? This is a global epidemic that requires global medical-scientific cooperation, not nationalistic competition, but currently this cooperation is seemingly not the case.

Robert C. Gallo, Bethesda

The writer is co-founder and director
of the Institute of Human Virology at the
University of Maryland School of Medicine
and co-founder and international scientific adviser of the Global Virus Network.