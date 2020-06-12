However, if the race means only getting a candidate into final testing (Phase 3 trials) to prove efficacy, as opposed to safety (Phase 1) and ability to promote an impressive immune response (Phase 2), then the race is long over. China reached that point in March, published in May and now has three ready for Phase 3, and two more closely following. Thus, the race is over, but this was expected as China had several months’ head start.
But who cares who is first? This is a global epidemic that requires global medical-scientific cooperation, not nationalistic competition, but currently this cooperation is seemingly not the case.
Robert C. Gallo, Bethesda
The writer is co-founder and director
of the Institute of Human Virology at the
University of Maryland School of Medicine
and co-founder and international scientific adviser of the Global Virus Network.