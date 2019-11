The Nov. 14 news article “Trump set to pursue high court tax assist” rattled my timbers. After 85 years of life, 33 as a U.S. Air Force officer and engineer at the National Security Agency, I have never been as distraught or dismayed with the status of our nation (and the world). It is particularly disturbing to have a president who cannot be trusted in anything he says. Among the most horrifying are the times when he cozies up to Russian President Vladi­mir Putin. The actions President Trump took in removing our forces from Syria and withholding funds needed by Ukraine to withstand Russian incursions were rewarding to Russia.