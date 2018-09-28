In yet another effort to weaken the Environmental Protection Agency’s capacity to protect the health of the most vulnerable, the director of the EPA’s Office of Children’s Health Protection was placed on administrative leave. The Office of Children’s Health Protection is the only office in the agency dedicated to protecting children from such environmental health hazards as lead poisoning, pesticide exposure, and air and water pollution. The removal of the director will hobble the work of the Office of Children’s Health Protection and send a chilling message to those within the EPA who are dedicated to the protection of the public. This ill-conceived action should be reversed immediately, and the director of Office of Children’s Health Protection should be reinstated.

Jerome A. Paulson, Alexandria