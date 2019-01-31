In his Jan. 27 op-ed, “The Democrats’ Margaret Thatcher,” George F. Will took issue with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a candidate for president, for suggesting that the minimum wage when she was a child would support a family. Mr. Will looked at 1959 and noted the minimum wage of $1 per hour (corresponding to $8.55 per hour today, adjusted for inflation) would be below the then-$2,324 poverty level for a family of three. However, in 1959, the gross domestic product per capita (same as for a family of three if only one worked) was $2,945, just 50 percent larger than his estimated minimum-wage income of $2,000.

Keeping analogies with the current GDP per capita of $60,000, the minimum-wage annual income should be about $40,000, or $20 per hour, instead of the estimated $8.55. Therefore, Ms. Warren’s (implied) claim that the lower economic strata has not gotten the benefit of the overall economic growth is borne by the numbers. Whether a yearly income of $40,000 today could support a family of three depends strongly on the area of residence.

Demosthenes Kazanas, Severna Park

George F. Will failed to recognize that loosely regulated free enterprise has led us into a situation in which quality of life is now deteriorating for most workers in the United States, and there is a real risk that the planet will soon cease to be inhabitable unless drastic measures are taken.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) proposals, whether socialist or not, are considerably more reasonable than waiting for the invisible hand of the market to magically solve our problems. Ideally, government serves as an arbiter of fairness, and it engages in projects that are desirable but not undertaken by private interests in a way that optimizes the public good.

For example, if private drug companies see drug sales as an opportunity to extort excessive sums from sick people who depend on those drugs for their survival, we might reasonably conclude that private interests are acting contrary to the public interest, and it would be better for government to step in and manufacture the drugs cheaply. If this is socialism, then we would be better served by socialism than by capitalism in this case.

Government is always involved in regulating “the allocation of wealth and opportunity,” whether protecting the assets of the rich or acting on behalf of workers and the poor, and we must constantly guard against the possibility that government will be corrupted by wealth and power. Ms. Warren’s proposals are good first steps toward addressing the latest manifestations of that danger.

Glenn Ayres, Fairfax

George F. Will mocked Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for proposing policies to correct for the excesses of American capitalism and to make large corporations more responsive to the needs of society. Despite Mr. Will’s unqualified faith in it, the invisible hand is not infallible. Unchecked, it leads to monopolies, which make markets less free, and to extreme income and wealth inequality, which can destabilize a republic by motivating extremism on both the left and the right. Capitalism releases powerful forces that bring us prosperity, and it is disturbing that doubts about it are growing. But they are forces that must be controlled by a strong, active government through regulation so that they best serve society.

Yes, attempts to reform a complex system can have unintended, undesired consequences. Yes, regulators can take too much enjoyment in their authority. But the solution is not to reject all attempts at improvement. It is to monitor the effects of new policy by vigilant oversight and to have the flexibility to correct or abandon policies that don’t work. It is to write laws explicit enough to check overzealousness of regulators and prohibit behaviors that are unacceptable. The notion that government employees do not behave honorably or intelligently just because they are government employees should be rejected. There is no reason the growing dissatisfaction with American capitalism cannot be mitigated by government action if we insist upon it and if we elect leaders capable enough to carry it out intelligently.

Michael P. Bacon, Westbrook, Maine