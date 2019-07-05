While the July 1 editorial “A wealth tax won’t work” spoke to the impracticality and questionable constitutionality of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) proposed wealth tax, one also must question its basic morality and fairness. I believe a scheme to tax previously acquired assets, as opposed to taxing high-income earners, would be tantamount to theft. If one person forcibly takes from another, it’s stealing whether the victim is wealthy or poor, and regardless of how the thief uses the stolen assets. So, if the government were to raise revenue by simply confiscating assets, how would that be any different? And while relatively few Americans own more than the proposed $50 million threshold, that threshold could lie on a slippery slope if that revenue still turned out to be insufficient.

David Berry, Annandale

Read more letters to the editor.